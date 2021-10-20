Do you know how much a city council member in Victor gets paid?
Five grand a year.
Do you know how much the mayor of Driggs earns?
Annually, $35,500, in a position that is essentially filling the role of city administrator for a third the cost.
This one’s the worst. Do you know how much a school board member gets paid, for attending at least one five-hour meeting per month (except when the board is meeting weekly to respond to Covid concerns or negotiate with teachers over salaries), not to mention doing the homework necessary beforehand in order to digest all the information and understand the big and small decisions being made?
Zero dollars.
Oh, and also, these are public officials who are being held responsible for the most unpopular aspects of their jobs without getting much recognition for any of the positive stuff.
In 2020 and 2021, elected officials have had to make hard, unexpected, controversial decisions. They can’t please everyone (and sometimes it feels like they can’t please anyone).
And yet we still have contested elections this year.
We still have committed members of the community—some incumbents, some newcomers, some returning to the fight because it feels important to them—stepping up to run for the least-glamorous, lowest-paid elected positions in the county. They’re all taking one for the team.
If you’re live in a jurisdiction with an election, the very least you can do is support the people who are putting themselves out there to serve Teton Valley. Read about their positions in the paper, listen to their ideas at this week’s city forums, and then go vote.
