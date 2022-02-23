It was the summer of 1986. I was sweltering in my turquoise VW Rabbit in traffic on Highway 101 near Palo Alto, stressing about an upcoming interview with the financial firm Arthur Anderson in San Francisco, when I decided I had to get the #&$! out of the Bay Area. I packed my few belongings and headed home to Colorado, rustled up a job in Vail as a 3-6-year-old ski instructor and a busser at the Chart House, and never looked back. Over the past 38 years, I’ve trekked, skied, rafted, and kayaked my way across the world working in amazing tourist towns like Puerto Varas, Chile, Queenstown, New Zealand, and Meribel, France, before landing in Jackson and eventually settling in Victor to raise my family.
Flash forward to September 2021. I’m sweltering in my lacrosse-mom VW Tuareg in a traffic jam on Highway 22 near the Snake River Bridge. I’m trying to make it home to Victor in time for a Zoom interview with the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board for a position as Communications Manager. I stare at the Tetons wrapped in alpenglow across the meadows of the Walton Ranch and wonder if I can really make a difference in the future of this world-class natural playground that’s brought so much joy to me and my family, or if I’m on the sinking Titanic. My heart is heavy but beats with excitement for the chance.
Tourism, to some, is a bad word; to most of us, it’s our lifeline. What’s undeniable is that the world has discovered this rare place filled with beauty, wildlife, adventure, culture, and community. When I got the job with the JHTTB a close friend challenged me on Facebook: “Working for the Devil again?” This stinging comment really got to the core of what so many locals feel these days: fear for the degradation of our incredible way of life and our golden goose (a.k.a. the environment) from the impacts of tourism. For many this results in hand-wringing and despair that nothing can be done; I took the job because I’m convinced there is something I can do. So can you!
Recognizing the urgent need to develop a roadmap to support the long-term health of our destination and the well-being of our community, the JHTTB Board has committed to a year-long process to develop a Sustainable Destination Management Plan (SDMP). To support the process to date the JHTTB has contracted a consulting team of brilliant thought leaders from the internationally-renowned George Washington University Sustainable Tourism Division (GW) and Confluence Sustainability, contracted local support staff, and formed an 18-member Steering Committee of community stakeholders and engaged citizens to oversee the process. Currently, the GW team is working on a “situational analysis.” The next steps include a visioning process and eventually recommendations for not only the JHTTB (for how to best manage state lodging tax funds), but for all the players (government, land managers, businesses, non-profits, citizens, and visitors) in this destination to align and collaborate on stewarding our home for future generations to enjoy.
Local voices are the most critical piece in identifying, amplifying, and aligning shared values in ecosystem stewardship, economic vibrancy, growth management, and quality of life. It’s your turn to inform the JHTTB on how you feel about tourism, so they can promote the destination and educate visitors in a way that is consistent with community values. At a minimum, if you live or work in Teton County, Wyoming, please fill out the “resident tourism sentiment” survey. A handful of public events in March and later in the spring will offer additional opportunities to meet the team, learn more and destination management planning, speak your mind, and help develop solutions.
As we shift the narrative to treating nature and our community as a gift, not a resource, let’s shift our collective attitude from “What are you doing about it?” to “What can I do for our future?”
Learn more, take the survey, and stay involved at visitjacksonhole.com/locals.
Sue Muncaster is Communications Manager for the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board, Victor City Councilmember, and freelance writer living in Teton Valley.