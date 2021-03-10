As many of you know, Teton County’s Land Development Code (LDC) was initially adopted in 1979 and was written for a valley of less than 3,000 people. Our current zoning map, for the most part consisting of just two zones, dates from the mid-1990s. The LDC has been amended countless times over the past 40-plus years. In that same period, the county has changed tremendously in terms of population growth and development patterns, as well as economically, socially, and demographically. Our LDC is now completely outdated and no longer reflects the community’s needs.
Idaho Code requires each county to conform its Land Development Code—the legal framework and set of rules governing all future land use proposals within the county—to the policy directions contained in its adopted Comprehensive Plan. Our Comp Plan was completed and adopted in 2012. In the nine years since that adoption, we have yet to implement an updated code as directed by state statute.
In 2015 and 2016, our Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) conducted a significant effort to develop a new LDC for Teton County which intended to integrate the direction and concepts contained in the 2012 Comprehensive Plan. This effort produced a rough draft of a new LDC for the county which was criticized for several reasons. Chief amongst these was a perceived insufficient degree of up-front public input. This draft code was never finalized or adopted. It was instead tabled in early 2017.
In April of 2019, the county made a new commitment for a fresh start on a new Land Development Code. The P&Z met with the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) in a joint planning session, and agreed that the hiring of an independent consultant, experienced with drafting codes for rural communities like ours, would be a better way forward.
Teton County invited qualified consulting firms to submit proposals to help us complete the project. In late spring of 2019, the firm Logan Simpson was selected as the county’s consultant. Through their Salt Lake and Ft. Collins offices, their team possesses the code writing expertise to complete the technical aspects of writing our new LDC. The county also decided to utilize a Steering Committee to direct the majority of Logan Simpson‘s work to complete a Draft LDC.
The LDC Steering Committee is comprised of County Commissioner Bob Heneage, the most recent former P&Z Chairman Chris Larson, his predecessor and previous former P&Z Chair Cleve Booker, Planning Administrator Gary Armstrong, Senior Planner Joshua Chase, and P&Z Commissioner Erica Tremblay (who replaced former P&Z Vice Chair Sarah Johnston last fall due to pandemic-related conflicts). The Steering Committee has also utilized other county staff and departments as necessary—GIS, Building, Prosecutor, Public Works, etc. The Steering Committee generally has met twice each month and provided direction to the consultant on all products and reviewed all project deliverables.
After nearly a year of work on the Draft LDC, the Covid-19 pandemic unfortunately arrived in the valley in March of 2020. The decision was made to suspend production on the code and—most importantly—the public involvement process, until we felt we could conduct workshops and hearings in a safe manner that worked for everyone. In November of 2020, the Steering Committee, now meeting via Zoom, began a new in-depth edit of the draft code that had been prepared the previous spring. The rewrite and development of the improved second draft took place throughout the holidays and neared completion at the end of February 2021. As the pandemic now appears to be receding, we feel we can soon pick up where we left off last March.
As draft documents are further developed, they will be made available to the public on the county’s website. A first draft of the code should be ready for review by mid-April. Public comments will be taken through the county website as well as through a series of public open houses. Revisions to the draft will be made by the consultant, based on feedback from the public. Public opinion and involvement in the code writing process is of great importance in ensuring a well written product that complies with the Comprehensive Plan while addressing issues and concerns with the current LDC.
Following these workshops and the receiving of the public’s input, the Planning and Zoning Commission will review the updated draft, hold a public hearing, and make final changes to the draft before forwarding it to the BOCC with a recommendation for approval or denial. The county hopes to have this process finalized by mid-summer.
When we reach the point in April where Teton County requests public participation, please get involved! Your ideas and opinions matter and your voices absolutely will be heard. For more information, please contact the Planning and Zoning Department at 208-354-2593.
More than ever, the county needs a code that is predictable and that is easy to understand. We need to replace our 40-year-old LDC with a code that will help us successfully navigate the challenges of the present and the decades ahead. We need to finish what we started.