Considering the spate of large wildfires in New Mexico and the more recent ones in central Idaho, many people call for more logging of our national forests to reduce fuels, believing it will lessen the chances of a large wildfire.

George Wuerthner

If fuels drove wildfires, we should find the largest fires occurring in areas with the greatest biomass, such as the coastal forests of Oregon and Washington. However, these coastal forests seldom burn. Why? Because the climate is cool and moist.

George Wuerthner has published two books on wildfire ecology, including “Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy.”