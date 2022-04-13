There are news reports of video voyeurism (hidden cameras in restrooms) at the Broulim’s grocery store in Driggs, Idaho
Hundreds of people were secretly filmed while using the restroom at the Broulim’s grocery store in Driggs. While we learn more about this ongoing case, many words and concepts arise like “consent” and “safety.” As we collectively explore these ideas and themes—and as we find out more information about how long the cameras were in the Broulim’s restrooms or what happened with the video footage—we want to say clearly:
People should not have their expectations of privacy violated.
People deserve to give and receive consent, and everybody should be able to experience safety.
So far, there have been 40 people identified amongst the many victims in this Driggs case. Over 620 videos have been reviewed, and it is expected that hundreds of people were recorded in both of this store’s upstairs restrooms. It is also known that this store location is a local hangout for young people, the Latinx community, and other groups which are acutely impacted by sexual violence. We center the support and protection of these victims and the affected people across Idaho. Further, we continue our work in interrupting sexual violence, uplifting the communities that have been historic and systemic targets of violence, and nurturing a culture where non-consensual voyeurism (like what happened in this case) is entirely put to an end.
It is profoundly violating to find out that a private moment was captured on video without consent. It can be even more traumatic to not know how or why it was filmed (and with whom it may have been shared). Non-consensual voyeurism, like when someone watches someone else's private actions without informed permission, is a form of sexual violence.
If you—or anyone in your family or community—are concerned about potentially being a victim or are unsure of what of to do, we encourage you to reach out to someone you trust (like a friend or a counselor). We are also here to help at Family Safety Network, and we can provide: crisis intervention and case management, a 24-hour hotline (208.354.SAFE), safety planning, a safe shelter, mental health referrals, assistance with protection orders, civil & criminal justice advocacy & accompaniment, and more. For more information on Family Safety Network, visit www.familysafetynetwork.info(and for more information on this video voyeurism case, visit bit.ly/driggs-case-22).
Through this case in Driggs, after, and beyond, it is essential for each of us to deepen our accountability to victims and survivors. Together, we can center support and protection for the people who were invasively recorded in Broulim’s restrooms and continue to co-create a world free from sexual violence.
Family Safety Network is a collective of Advocates for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. As Advocates, we stand with, empower, and support survivors; we challenge myths that cause gender-based violence; we act to change opinions, attitudes and conduct to create healthy and compassionate communities for all. During this time, FSN can support individuals and their families by listening and providing assistance and resources for healing.