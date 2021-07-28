Hello everyone!
We are very excited to invite you to the 2021 Teton Valley Fair! We were thinking hard to find a theme that would exemplify our 2021 fair. Then, a stroke of genius — “Good Olde Summertime”!
After last year with the Covid-19 Pandemic, and all the chaos that came with it we were fortunate enough to still produce a modified Fair. This was possible by our amazing fairgrounds partners, sponsors, and the tremendous support of our county commissioners and community. And even through the pandemic, the work did not stop!
Together, the Fair Board and their families volunteered to provide concessions at the Friday night rodeos for the 2020 season to help offset the lost revenue. We were even able to add improvements to the fairgrounds!
We purchased four horse stalls that are now available for rent. We also collaborated with the University of Idaho and the Teton Valley Food Pantry to establish a community garden in which we were awarded a competitive grant from the Community Foundation of Teton Valley.
That is not all though! We have recently revamped our website, please visit WWW.TETONCOUNTYFAIRGROUNDS.COM
This year, we are excited to celebrate ‘Good Olde Summertime’. We are bigger and better! We have added a truck and tractor show with a cash prize for the people’s choice award, as well as doubled the number of available entries for pig wrestling! We are also happy to bring back the open class!
Due to our generous sponsors, we will be opening the gates to the Horse Pulls, FREE to the public- we only ask that you bring a friend!
We want to sincerely thank each of our sponsors for their generous donations, and ask that you please visit them! We know they would appreciate your business.
Last, we’d like to thank YOU!! Our community, our support team, our family, and friends. Your patience during 2020, as events were limited and the plans were ever changing inspired us! We saw our community rally and show support for one another and we continued to feel that support as we worked through this last year.
We are happy to invite you and your families! Come explore, learn and play with us, together, as we celebrate ‘Good Olde Summertime’!
Sincerely,
Teton County Fair Board
Fair Board Members:
John Smaellie, Chair
Jared Bevan, Co-Chair
Cara Olaveson
Phyllis Hansen
Roger Kaufman
Sarah Hoffman
Fair Board Staff:
Lane Hillman
Hallie Poirier