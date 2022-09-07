I didn’t see the sandhill crane, but I heard it. I was floating on the Teton River, dumbstruck by the natural beauty around me. I still am, and don’t expect that to change. Around here, when I realize my jaw has been hanging it’s because I’ve been staring at something: the Grand, or an angry cloud full of lightning, or a bull moose calmly chewing on a willow, like the one we had passed a couple of bends upstream. It’s not often a sound invokes a feeling of awe, but for me, the call of that sandhill crane hidden somewhere in the tall grass bending in the breeze did it. Even now, whenever I hear it, I stop whatever I’m doing to listen.

It’s difficult to describe a sandhill’s call. The only word that does it justice is “prehistoric.” It carries over impossibly long distances, rolling like stones down a mountainside, echoing off canyon walls. It’s distinct, and to hear it that day on the river made me feel like I had gone back in time.