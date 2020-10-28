There is a principle that dates back far into antiquity, observed by civilizations, religious groups and secular movements alike. Recorded in early texts by the ancient Egyptians, Greeks, Persians, Romans and countless others, taught by every religious figure including Buddha, Christ, Confucius, Moses, Muhammad, and Tao Te Ching. Reduced down to a single lined maxim, it reads: Treat others as you would like others to treat you.
An idea so old and so widespread, so concise and simple, that one would think that at this point in humanity’s history, we’d have gotten it right by now. Right?
Alas, we find ourselves in 2020. Which if it were a movie poster, would have a tagline of: “Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse...” And why not, we’re dealing with issues of Politics, the Election, COVID, Fact Checking, Cancel Culture, Social Justice, Law Enforcement, Privacy Rights, Social Media, The Opioid Crisis, Gun Control, Rioting, Abortion, Religious Freedom, Animal Rights, Vaccines, Free-Market Capitalism, Global Climate Change, Marijuana Legalization, Capital Punishment, Marriage Equality, The Right to Protest, Immigration Reform, LGBTQ+ Rights, Livable Wages, White Supremacy, The Green New Deal, The Electoral College, Black Lives Matter, The Student Debt Crisis, The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict, Universal Healthcare, Dogs and Cats living together; mass hysteria…
That’s all on top of just trying to live our lives. Providing and caring for our families and loved ones. It’s no wonder that on any given day we can find and even justify ourselves in lacking kindness to each other. Burnt out, tired and tossing empathy out the window. In the eyes of this observationalist, it is the worst path we can choose to follow.
On a small scale, treating someone poorly could ruin their mood for the day. On larger scale, mistreatment towards others has led groups at odds with one another down the slippery slope of dehumanization. Even further down, to the worst atrocities known to history. I realize that this is hyperbolic and overly dramatic, so I bring my observations back to how I feel it relates to my community.
It is very obvious that Teton Valley is home to citizens that hold widely varied opinions on how life should be. Extremes on all sides have dug in their heels and proclaimed from their posts, tweets and memes that they are unquestionably correct and all others are undeniably wrong. Making such assertions leaves no room for compromise or partnerships when it comes to solving the issues that we have to deal with locally. Of all the issues I listed above, none bring me more fear than the possibility of members of my community losing any semblance of good will towards one another. If that were to happen, who would want to live here?
We are in the process of making decisions for how we want our lives to be on national and local levels. I think that it is only appropriate that we make decisions on how we are going to treat each other, regardless of the outcome. For those in the unquestionably correct camp, I can say that these days, it’s not enough to be right.
Always try to be nice, but never fail to be kind.
Somewhere along the way, it somehow became acceptable to cut off any form of discourse simply because others think differently. It is not serving us well. Where could it lead? How do we stop it?
Personally, I think the ancients had it right. Our contemporaries have it right as well.
Pope Francis, addressed the US Congress in 2015 with his observation: “Let us remember the Golden Rule: ‘Do unto others as you would have them do unto you’ (Mt 7:12). This Rule points us in a clear direction. Let us treat others with the same passion and compassion with which we want to be treated. Let us seek for others the same possibilities which we seek for ourselves. Let us help others to grow, as we would like to be helped ourselves. In a word, if we want security, let us give security; if we want life, let us give life; if we want opportunities, let us provide opportunities. The yardstick we use for others will be the yardstick which time will use for us… “
Because short is sweet, boil that paragraph down to the wise words of two time traveling high school students:
“Be excellent to each other.”