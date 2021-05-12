During the May 18th Election, the City of Victor is posing a ballot question for a $4.184 Million General Obligation Bond to fund the construction of a new, sustainable City Hall Facility located on city-owned land. In addition, the bond will fund remodeling and improving the existing building and construction of a new building at 32 Elm Street to house public works functions. The buildings will meet the growing needs of the City of Victor for long-term use.
Since 2019, the City has been renting a temporary City Hall space on Main Street after the existing building was deemed unsafe for both staff and public during a building and fire inspection. The inspection found safety issues like: no fire walls between shop areas and office and public areas; wiring and ventilation issues; a lack of means of egress; unsuitable public meeting space that was too small for high-attendance meetings and had no fire walls separating it from the public works shop areas of the building; and failure to comply with ADA accessibility requirements in the public restroom and main entrance. These are just a selection of the key issues discovered.
The Main Street location has been a temporary solution while the City could explore the most feasible way forward to either rebuild or remodel City Hall with long-term need in mind.
Renovating the Depot was explored as an initial solution. However, this path forward hit roadblocks. The Depot is too small to accommodate future growth and staff. The cost of renovation is higher per square foot than building a new structure and the option for adding an addition does not align with historic preservation guidelines, so it was ruled out.
Another option, renovating the existing space on Elm Street, was deemed not feasible for public assembly needs, administrative services, and public works to function out of the building. The building is too small even in the short term. It therefor did not make sense to invest funds in the list of repairs to make the building safe for all uses.
Building a new City Hall facility on City-owned land located at 45 West Center and 79 Depot Way was found to be the most feasible option. For the Public Works space, City Council concluded that renovation of the existing building at 32 Elm Street and new construction onsite to house four more bays for Public Works Facility would be the best option.
For City of Victor residents, you can expect an $89 increase per $100,000 of assessed property value on your total tax bill, or $7.42 per month. Funding these projects through a general obligation bond is more cost effective than other financing tools due to the availability of lower interest rates. Assessed property value is different and historically less than current real estate market home values. According to the Idaho State Tax Commission, the average taxable value of a home in Teton Valley is $322,000. Additionally, the Idaho homeowner’s exemption provides an exemption for a primary residence up to a maximum exemption of $100,000. This means that even though a residential property value may be assessed at $300,000, the net taxable value after the $100,000 exemption is $200,000. Only this net taxable value of $200,000 is taxed. If the bond passes, construction would likely begin in spring of 2022.
If you would like to tour the existing City Hall building or if you have any questions about the feasibility of other options explored, the City of Victor invites you to reach out and share any questions you may have. Call us at 208-787-2940, or email us at oliviag@victorcityidaho.com.