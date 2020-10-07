That is why mask wearing is done, whether you believe the President knows more than the epidemiologists or not. It is an act of respect for others.
Ironically, our culture is derived from descendants who took dangerous voyages in pursuit of freedom and self-determination. We are programmed to doubt experts. Fear of awful consequences underlie that program, so our culture set us up for the opposite of what was intended. Democracy only works when there is cooperation with and respect for others.
Joe Gerlach
Driggs