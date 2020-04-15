This letter was sent to the Victor City Council and the Teton Valley News.
Dear Council,
I'm disappointed and shocked by your actions as it relates to Ordinance 0565. Your process in passing this ordinance sets a terrible precedent and undermines your own authority.
The power the State of Idaho gives cities in Title 50, Chapter 3, Section 304 starts with "PRESERVATION OF PUBLIC HEALTH. Cities may establish a board of health and prescribe its powers and duties." The intent outlined in this section is to first establish a board of experts who will report to the council. Instead, you passed an ordinance which limits the freedom and rights of individuals for an arbitrary amount of time without justification for the time duration.
Standard noticing requirements were skirted. For this reason I don't understand why public comment was not taken at the meeting Wednesday April 8th, 2020. It is standard city policy to not take public comment for action items, but this is done in the context of having at least two work sessions, which public comment would be taken; a staff report with the justification for the ordinance and proper notice giving citizens time to at least submit written comments. None of this was done!
During the April 8th meeting this ordinance was described by the City administrator as being similar to the State stay at home order. One major difference was left out, the sunset date of the order. They differ by 46 days; again with no justification for the difference.
I was looking forward to hearing a robust discussion on why this ordinance was needed in its current form and justification for the sunset date. This seemed reasonable because there was NO staff report produced for this ordinance.
To my surprise there was ZERO conversation between council members. This was even more surprising in the context of the city administrator presenting ordinance 0565 without any scientific backing. No metric of why this ordinance was necessary. No definition of success in which this ordinance could be lifted early or failure in which case the ordinance would be extended.
I believe the process was profoundly misguided, even if the outcome was correct. You have chosen to severely limit the rights of individuals, punishable by up to 30 days in prison.
There was no enforcement plan discussed outside of a public education campaign. Making Ordinance 0565 a flex of power, nothing more. Ultimately undermining your power long term.
If this process is any indication on how you plan to act as elected officials I can say with confidence I'm happy my residence is outside Victor city limits and that my business will soon be relocated outside Victor as well.
I hope you stay safe and healthy in the time of COVID-19 and that you recover from your hangover, as you are drunk with power.
Tim Wells
Victor
