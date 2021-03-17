This letter was sent to Mayor Hyrum Johnson and the Teton Valley News.
My name is Cara Curren. I have been a resident of Driggs for three years. I am ten years old and I live in Buffalo Junction loop. One of the many things I love about Driggs is that everybody is friendly and supportive.
Our family owns a delightful and energetic cockapoo puppy. He needs a great deal of exercise, so I think we should build a dog park. The closest dog park is in Victor which means everybody who wants to play with their dog has to drive to a different town. I feel that if we build a dog park in Driggs, there would be less traffic between our two local cities. We could have also have a dog farmers market selling dog equipment near the park. I think that it would strengthen our community even more!
If we built a dog park, dogs would be able to meet more often and both owners and dogs would make more friends. I strongly believe this will strengthen our community spirit and hasten the growth of this wonderful city.
Sincerely yours,
Cara Curren
Driggs
This is the mayor's response:
Cara, thank you for writing to me about the need for a dog park in Driggs! It is always great to hear from people who live in Driggs.
There has been some talk of a dog park in Driggs. Last year the Mayor's Youth Council was working on this, and came up with some great design and location ideas. It didn't move forward at that time, but I'll be sure to forward your very persuasive letter to the Parks Committee, along with my strong recommendation that they give it consideration.
It is important for elected officials like myself to hear from the people who live in our community. It lets us know what you are thinking and wanting. This is how the upcoming Aquatic Center (swimming pool) has moved as far as it has, and why I believe we'll be able to build it within the next 3-5 years.
Thank you again Cara! I hope to hear from you again in the future.
Hyrum F. Johnson, Mayor