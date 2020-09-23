I’m aware most people go to the polls and vote party lines, but is that the right thing to do? We are hiring these politicians to represent our interests, and we have the obligation to check into their backgrounds to be able to vote intelligently. Our local election has good candidates from both parties. Bill Leake, for instance, is running for State Representative. I know him to be a very fair, intelligent and educated person who will weigh both sides of a situation before making a decision. Harley Wilcox has spent 4 years as a Commissioner and has the knowledge and ability to serve well for another 4 years. We should be honored to have Bailey Smith as our prosecutor with her background as a criminal law attorney at a top law national firm and a strong history of valued community service in the legal profession. Clint Lemieux is known for his integrity, honesty and compassion in policing, and he has the endorsement of Sheriff Liford who has worked with both candidates. I have looked at candidates from both parties, and I have heard some troubling things about Jeremiah Jones? I don’t want to let rumors sway my opinion. I do think it would help if the press and people with first hand experience would give us the FACTS. Both Lemieux and Jones left the Valley to work in another law enforcement office for a while and then returned. I know Lemieux rejoined the local Sheriff’s Office. Why didn’t Jones go back to work at the Sheriff’s Office? Why hasn’t Jones been in law enforcement for four years? If anyone can help me and others with first-hand FACTS about the candidates, please submit your letter to the editor.
Dee Gustafson
Driggs