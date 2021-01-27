Anyone who’s listened in on a Driggs City Council meeting knows that the atmosphere is often fraught. There’s an undercurrent of tension between council members and our mayor. And sometimes that tension boils over like it did this month, prompting a council member to resign over how Mayor Hyrum Johnson has been treating city council. That means that Johnson is preparing to appoint a replacement, his second appointee to a council of four.
I have no beef with the policies our mayor and council have enacted. In general I’m a fan of their work. But I’m not a fan of how it’s being done. City council members are our elected representatives. As a citizen of Driggs, I voted for the outgoing council member. Now he will be replaced with someone who I did not vote for, someone who doesn’t represent me in quite the same way. I’m sure the new appointee will be qualified, and a fine council member, but that’s not how representative government should work.
I understand our mayor’s frustration, there are times I want to yell at the computer as council members over-deliberate simple issues late into the night. But they are not employees for the mayor to manage. The mayor is not some CEO, responsible for hiring and firing. We, residents of Driggs, choose them, just as we chose him. Mayor Johnson, I voted for you, I’m glad you work so hard for our city, but when you bully and talk down to city council, please remember that you’re doing the same to everyone who elected them.
Cy Whitling
Driggs