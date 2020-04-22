As the COVID19 virus makes its way through our communities and our country, we have all had to adapt in these uncertain times. We are isolating at home to stop the spread of the virus in Teton Valley, children are learning remotely and many of us are working from home and meeting and socializing virtually. We hear the reports about increases to domestic violence calls from Italy, Spain, New York state and other areas ahead of us on the pandemic curve. While some of us are finding home a safe sanctuary during these uncertain times, domestic violence victims are living in fear and violence, isolated with their abusers. How are organizations, like Family Safety Network, and the organizations that partner with them, adapting during these times?
First and foremost, client services are adapting. How advocates talk about safety planning during this time of isolation is slightly different than it was before. The National Domestic Violence Hotline defines safety planning as “a personalized, practical plan that can help you avoid dangerous situations and know the best way to react when you are in danger. This plan includes ways to remain safe while in the relationship, planning to leave or after you leave.” Clients now are encouraged to create a buddy system “code word” with at least two people that can be used easily in a phone call or text and not tip off an abuser that they are reaching out for help. During non-COVID-19 times, victims are recommended to identify a “safe room” in their home or apartment that contains no weapons and a way a victim could escape the house or apartment. These rooms are now being called “safest room” because there may be no fully safe room but rather a space identified as a place with the lowest risk to safety.
The court system is adapting too. A civil protection order can now be applied for online via the “Guide & File” tool for all Idaho courts. Family Safety Network victim advocates can assist over the phone as clients file online. Family Safety Network cannot be of legal assistance, but they can help a victim navigate the application process. The Idaho courts are also working to ensure that victim advocates in court cases requiring a victim to appear in person, are considered essential and permitted in the court room to support a victim.
During this increased isolation, we have anticipated phone calls and requests for assistance decreasing, initially, but increasing as financial security changes due to school closing, job loss and limited access to resources and stay at home orders are lifted. This shift is showing to be fairly consistent at Family Safety Network and other rural counties across the State of Idaho. Pre-pandemic isolation, victims would normally have short times of respite from the controlling behavior, manipulation and violence of an abuser. A trip to the grocery store, picking the kids up from school or an abuser being at work that once offered a break are now virtually eliminated. Many victims are staying with their abusers either out of fear of contracting the virus or fear for their safety as access to services is more limited. Fleeing to the home of a family or friend for safety, that was once an option, is now a resource no longer available to victims, further limiting resources for safe support.
As the isolation mandates loosen, however, Family Safety Network is preparing for a potential surge in the need for support, services and safe shelter. We have identified alternatives for safe shelter in the event our emergency shelter and transitional housing are occupied. Rest assured that we will do all that we can to provide safe shelter to those experiencing domestic violence.
Family Safety Network receives weekly updates and support from the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence. Each week, Executive Directors from organizations, like Family Safety Network, across the state of Idaho, meet virtually to share creative ideas for supporting victims, receive the latest information about Idaho legislation concerning domestic violence and sexual assault and relay ways the courts, other organizations and relief funding entities are adapting to better assist victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. As with other segments of our community, Family Safety Network is working with other social service organizations, like ours, to adapt, navigate these uncertain times and continue safely providing services and support to the most vulnerable members of our Teton Valley community.
Family Safety Network services are available at our offices at 102 N. First Street in Driggs Monday — Friday from 9am — 5pm. Family Safety Network has limited staffing in an effort to be prudent about COVID-19 spread in our community and ask, if safely possible, for clients to call and schedule an appointment before coming to the office. If this is not safely possible, please visit the office directly. For more information, you can visit the Family Safety Network website at www.familysafetynetwork.info or call the Family Safety Network office at (208) 354-8057 during business hours or access our 24hour hotline at (208) 354-SAFE (7233). You can also email aharlan@familysafetynetwork.info or mcarrillo@familysafetynetwork.info (bilingual advocate).
Family Safety Network is here to help. You are not alone.
