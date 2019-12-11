Some may be questioning why anyone would want a library in Tetonia; especially a small, lending library. It is a good question, and to be frank, the short answer is that a building sort of fell into our laps. As you know from reading these articles, a library in Tetonia was the request of 73 percent of the respondents to a survey sent out by the City of Tetonia to its residents. That response sparked an idea for two passionate, pro-active readers, Mayor Gloria Hoopes and City Clerk Jacque Beard, to see what services could be brought to the City.
Not satisfied with only offering a book drop, these two readers researched options and funding sources, obtained and completed an application, solicited and received matching donations, and were subsequently notified that their funding request was granted. The CHC Foundation agreed that library services in Tetonia would be a great idea. Then the real work began.
A building was ordered; contractors were notified, and a spot was readied for delivery. Potential committee members were sought – you were introduced to our six members in last week’s article – and a whole new level of learning started. That is one of the most interesting aspects of libraries; their ability to spark interest and to assist patrons in the learning process.
As a committee we asked for book donations – word spread quickly and we were inundated – a very good thing. Currently we have put a stop on donations until we can catch up and catalog the books already received. Thank you everyone!
We reviewed Idaho law and uncovered the snag that will prevent the City of Tetonia from funding the library as anticipated. Because we will not be receiving any tax revenue from the City or from the Valley of the Tetons Library District, plus the fact that we will not have any paid staff, we are prevented from calling our building a “public library” according to the American Library Association (ALA) definition. We can call our building a library, which the ALA defines as, “a collection or group of collections of books and/or other print or nonprint materials organized and maintained for use (reading, consultation, study, research, etc.).” [https://libguides.ala.org]
Which brings us back to the question of why a library in Tetonia? As Mayor Hoopes and Clerk Beard wrote in their CHC application, “We are constantly working to make sure Tetonia is the best it can be, particularly as a family community. We believe a library offering free, convenient access to books is an important component of providing educational quality” through the following objectives:
· Providing reading materials locally for all ages and interests.
· Developing programs and group activities to promote education and special interests.
· Reinforcing and supporting reading programs being taught in our local schools.
· Encouraging a sense of community thru a common interest in reading.
With your help and support we will achieve these objectives at the Tetonia Library.
Next week: How to Register
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.