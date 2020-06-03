Soldiers fighting in the dense vegetation of Vietnam were under constant fear of getting their heads blown off by the Viet Cong. After a while, many became convinced that death was certain. At that moment, most fear vanished and they became better fighters.
The greatest investor in modern times, Warren Buffett, vanquished fear when he accepted that he would make mistakes and that " missing out " was also part of the mind game. Thereafter, investing became an intellectual exercise and emotion played no part in it.
When I went to business school, I learned that fear and greed were like the two masks in the same Greek play, and that advertisements were built around those emotions. Many politicians and talk show hosts build their tactics around that same human vulnerability. They know how horrible we humans are at recognizing how strong emotions affect our thinking and decisions, so they keep the thinking part ( the neocortex) swamped by the emotional part ( the amygdala). That is called the politics of outrage.
In the human world, the irrational is often the normal because human nature calls us with the siren sound of the quick fix to take away our angst, which the myth makers are quick to supply.
Children do not yet know that the world doesn't revolve around them. As grown-ups, dare we admit to ourselves that we, too, have a collective immaturity of view. Humans' extraordinary powers of conceptualization carries with it the potential for extreme absurdity. When exposed as part of our human nature, that vulnerability does not have to be our destiny. We do not have to repeat the network of fortresses that occurred after WWI resulting inevitably in WWII. We do not have to let the autocrats of this world manipulate our emotions with their 24/7 propaganda machines. We do not have to let a pandemic turn the world into an uncoordinated chaotic mess.
This is now a world of wage earners which cannot survive without good modern governments with competent elected officials. We depend on the existence of laws, markets, employers, shops and currencies. We are specialists that cannot survive alone. Modern governments are a necessity. To imagine otherwise is a fantasy.
Our time is limited. Some unavoidable destiny is that our telomeres are finite, our genes which determine all sorts of health outcomes are set, and varying genetic predispositions towards strong emotions are a fact. So not thinking how our minds work is dumb because it robs us of what little control we really have in life.
Joe Gerlach
Driggs
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.