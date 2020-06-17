I voted mostly Democrat for many years, but I cannot ever see that happening again. As of last week, we were seeing Democrat leaders continuing to enforce the closure of businesses and places of worship due to Covid and threatening to arrest those protesting these arbitrary rules.
Then a week later, these leaders offer support to the sometimes-violent protests in which these same businesses are being looted and burned. Either Covid has been eradicated and is no longer a threat, or some of our leaders have taken a political stance and deemed certain protests virtuous, and others criminal. The Manhattan DA has now declared that those protesting George Floyd’s death will not be prosecuted for violating the City’s curfew, and commended protestors for sticking up for their civil liberties. This was certainly not the case for protestors wanting to open their businesses or attend church services when they stood up for their civil liberties.
What concerns me the most right now is that we have members of Congress and Democrat majority City Councils, including the Minneapolis City Council, calling for the abolishment of the police. On Monday, the Minneapolis City Council President supported the idea on CNN’s New Day saying “This is more than reform. This is dismantling”. Minneapolis had 458 cases of violent crime in 2018. I wonder what 2020 looks like after they dismantle police departments. I wonder who will show up to protect a woman victimized by domestic violence. I wonder who someone calls if they are experiencing a home invasion. What about sexual assault, robbery, or a hit and run? Do these people assume that crime will cease to exist if there is no one to make an arrest? Maybe they are under the impression that a criminal will promptly turn him/herself into the police (oops, I mean the District Attorney), after committing a crime. If cities are successful in abolishing police departments, I see the ranks of 2nd Amendment rights groups growing exponentially. I also see President Trump safely winning a second term.
What happened to George Floyd was a tragedy. For several days, the country unanimously condemned this man’s death. It is too bad that instead of working together on rational solutions for our future, we are now debating the virtue of violent protest, and the elimination of law enforcement. Oh yeah, and Orange Man Bad. This is today’s Democrat Party.
Travis Foley
Driggs
