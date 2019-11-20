After lunch on Halloween, two students at Teton High put on very offensive costumes and acted out behavior that was extremely inappropriate. (One was wearing a Hitler-like mustache and was leading around another student wearing a Star of David.) A teacher confronted them immediately and made them take off the costumes.
This Op-Ed presents two viewpoints, written to two specific audiences. One represents excerpts from a letter emailed to a concerned parent; it includes a note about THS protocol regarding disciplinary actions. The other is directed to all students, not just those involved in the incident.
On behalf of Teton School District 401, these opinion pieces reflect how seriously this incident was taken. Please note that the identity of students is protected by FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act; punishments meted out to students are also protected by this federal law. We would, however, like to acknowledge that among other actions, the students involved have written a letter of apology.
Seventh-graders at Teton Middle School will study World War II later this year; eighth grade students have just started their unit studying the Holocaust. Teton High’s presentation this weekend of the play A Star on My Heart, about the real-life experiences of Holocaust survivor Dr. Inge Auerbacher, provides our entire community a chance to discuss what we can and should learn from history. -- Teton School District 401
“Education is one of the greatest tools we have in changing the tide of hate”
As principal of Teton High School, I want to apologize on behalf of the school for this incident. I'd also like to clarify what occurred while still protecting the confidentiality of individuals. First, we as a school, and I personally, were taken completely aback and utterly aghast that two of our students would do something like this. The parents of these students were also mortified their children did anything of this nature.
This is a serious offense. Even the very short period of time that these students were in the inappropriate costumes was way too much and I am proud of our teacher for catching it and taking immediate action.
It is important to me that the community understands that situations occur and we do not handle any situation lightly. Although we cannot share specific details about students, staff, or disciplinary measures, we can share our system for addressing issues.
First, we investigate. Second, we assign appropriate discipline which will always include education. Appropriate consequences for harassment or bullying range from holding parent conferences all the way to suspension or expulsion. Parents are always part of this process. Third, we believe in making restitution and amends for mistakes in judgment. Fourth, we follow up with the students to ensure that the discipline implemented has resulted in the necessary change that was intended.
Sometimes these steps are messy and take time. To change behavior takes persistence, replacement behavior, and time. I want to assure you and our community that the students are being held accountable for their actions.
We are working with the entire school on social-emotional growth. Every Monday, we focus on a single theme school-wide; three lessons in October were on Anti-Bullying (presented by our student mentoring group VOICE), Valuing Names (building connections and community among students), and Appreciating Differences. These examples certainly tie into what happened on Halloween. We will continue to work on these topics and we value this much-needed part of our curriculum.
The action of a couple of students does not reflect the culture of the entire student body. We are committed to continuing helping students learn and grow in these areas.
Martin Luther King Jr said in 1958 that “Hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. We must meet the forces of hate with the power of love.” I believe in this and know that education is one of the greatest tools we have in changing the tide of hate.
If you ever have an issue or a rumor about something going on at the high school, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I want every family to feel welcomed and loved when they send their children to THS or to any of our schools.
I do not take my responsibilities lightly. I care deeply for each and every one of the students that crosses the threshold of Teton High School.
Samuel Zogg
Principal, Teton High School
“We should not avoid hard conversations just because they are hard”
I have taught almost every student attending Teton Middle School during the past seven years. I believe that I have a great relationship with my students, and I love what I do. I am proud to be a part of this school district and this community.
As a Jewish woman who teaches here, and because of my familiarity with our students, this Halloween costume incident made me really sad.
Every single person has done things in their life they are not proud of, things they do not want repeated or exposed. Luckily, for most of us, our worst decisions and actions are not, and should not be, carried with us through life. Rather, the LESSON that we learned from those experiences is of the most value.
Students: I have taught you. I’ve had in-depth discussions with you. I’ve watched you grow and mature. We have laughed and I have probably cried. We have enjoyed all kinds of school experiences. I know you can grow and learn from this.
If you ever have to look over your shoulder to make sure nobody’s around to get offended by something you’re going to say or do, you already know it’s wrong. So don’t do it!!
But the good news is -- this does not need to define you. Learn from this!!!! Think of how your actions influence and affect others. Don’t blame anyone else or claim ignorance. Take responsibility, stand up, brush yourself off, and keep moving forward.
We should not tolerate hatred and bigotry of any kind. We also should not avoid hard conversations just because they are hard. We need to allow our personal moral compass to guide us through life.
The goal of every teacher I know is to give you the tools to help you figure out who you are in this world. It’s up to you what you do with those tools.
Every teacher you’ve had, from kindergarten to where you are now, has taught you something more than math, or grammar, or music, or geography. Our main goal as educators is not just to make sure you know the information, but to help you grow as a human being.
You can and must do better.
I have felt loved and accepted in our community. Just like this incident does not define these students, it does not define our community.
PS: Remember, I don’t want you to think like me, I just want you to think!
Jennie Beach
Teacher, Teton Middle School
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.