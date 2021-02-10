I watched the women's skiing competition in Zagreb, Croatia, formerly part of Yugoslavia where my mother's mother and her two boys who were teenagers departed from on their way to America at the turn of the last century. The boys were practicing their English all the way over. They jubilantly kept saying, " We are going to be Americans."
They settled in a coal town in eastern Ohio, where nationalities from all over Europe made their home. Each group adhered to their respective heritage but all were united by the commonality of the American democratic way of life whereby compromises had to be made by everyone so that America could function as a union. They had the ability to walk in another man's shoes.
As the decades rolled by, our country prospered immensely from free enterprise and the rule of law, but gradually lost sight of the characteristic spirit of our culture. Driven by the drive to survive embedded in all life, emotion eclipsed reason. Awareness of our cultural glue was weakened by self-absorption.
Cultural cycles have repeated ever since humans evolved as a species. This repeat is caused by the subconscious and incessant aversion to face the condition of our creation, so we humans become puppets on the strings of emotion, whether we subconsciously pull the strings ourselves or a con man does it on purpose. The ability to walk in another man's shoes fades away.
The more one looks, the more one sees, and the more one sees, the more one knows where to look. This perspective was expanded by every one of our returning astronauts to encompass the whole Earth, saying that to those down on Earth, it is flat and straight, but from outer space the Earth appears to be a small round marble. They emphasized the interconnectedness of all life on Earth, including man.
Typically, we run from uncertainty and toward certainty. But that is not an immutable fact. It is a value, and anything we value, we can revalue. It is an opportunity to gain perspective and to gain more real control. We can choose to find whatever joy we can, no matter what fate throws at us.
When man, the knowing subject, recognizes that on the study of himself rests the key to the survival of all life on Earth, then all culture will have healthier roots.
Joe Gerlach
Driggs