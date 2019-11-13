The opinion piece by Senator Crapo in the A section of the TVN on 6 November 2019 was a sorry regurgitation of misinformation by a sycophantic Idaho senator. One would think that a senator would want to tell the truth and inform the good citizens of Idaho about the happenings in Washington DC. Either Crapo does not want to tell the truth or he is ignorant of how the impeachment process works.
When egregious misconduct is suspected by the president or other high level government official, the U. S. Constitution provides that the House of Representatives may conduct an inquiry to find facts that either affirm or disprove the alleged conduct. The house acts as a grand jury by calling witnesses to hear information regarding misdeeds. If the information provided by the witnesses supports the claim of misconduct, the judiciary committee of the house writes Articles stating the misconduct. The articles are then presented to the full house for their consideration and vote to approve or disapprove. If the articles of impeachment are approved by the house vote, the President is considered impeached.
Once the house has voted for impeachment, the Articles of Impeachment are sent to the U. S. Senate where a trial is held to weigh the articles and supporting facts. The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presides over the 100 senators who act as members of the jury. At this time, witnesses may be called. The president has the right to counsel and may cross examine witnesses and present facts and witnesses in his defense. After hearing testimony, witnesses, and arguments by both sides, the Chief Justice instructs the senators on the law and then calls for an open vote on guilt or innocence. In order to convict, 2/3rds of the senators, or 67, must vote guilty. If found guilty, the President is considered convicted and is removed from office. The vice president is then sworn in as president.
Crapo would have you believe that the process being followed is unfair to the president. It is NOT. We have a divided country where folks take a hard stand for or against Trump. Crapo in his opinion piece ignores the serious charges that have been reported by the press. Be grateful for the first amendment that mandates a free press. If you want, find the transcripts that have been released showing the testimony of individuals with first hand personal knowledge of conduct that supports the articles of impeachment.
Good citizens, this country may be fighting for its very existence. I have never seen such a mess in my lifetime. I just hope that Crapo will uphold the oath of office that he took when sworn in as a senator. Sir, you swore to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Is your seat in Congress so important that you are willing to turn a blind eye to the outrageous goings on in DC?
Jim Kleine
Driggs
