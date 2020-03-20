Over the last few weeks, each day brings a new set of directives. Be sure to wash your hands regularly. Don’t go inside restaurants or bars but access food by curbside take out. Make sure you have supplies at home for a month. Prepare to homeschool your children. During uncertain times, we find our homes to be a safe sanctuary to retreat the seeming chaos unfolding outside. For victims of domestic violence, home is not safe. For victims of domestic violence, home is a place of fear and violence.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be victims of violence by an intimate partner in the US in their lifetime. These statistics include rape, physical violence or stalking. It is likely that you know someone experiencing violence at the hands of their intimate partner and that they are, right now, not just afraid of the novel coronavirus but they are afraid of being isolated at home with their abuser.
Unfortunately, the current COVID-19 virus may be used by abusers as a vehicle to further control and isolate their victims. Abusers gradually separate their victims from the support of friends, co-workers, family members and other social outlets. Abusers may use this time to justify even further limits on freedoms under the guise of keeping themselves, their victim and possibly children safe from the novel coronavirus.
If you are concerned about this happening to you, there are a few things you can do. Before restrictions tighten and access to support is more limited, try to get some help and support. If you can, visit the Family Safety Network offices, visit our website at www.familysafetynetwork.info, call our offices at 208-354-8057 or call our 24hour hotline at 208-354-SAFE (7233). Family Safety Network advocates can assist you in creating a safety plan to help keep you safe during these uncertain times. Advocates can also offer you resources and support so you know you’re not alone.
What is safety planning? Safety planning helps a victim minimize the potential risk, even if they remain in contact or are living with an abuser. A victim of domestic violence is the expert on their situation. They know their abuser and they know the abuse. Talking with an advocate can help a victim identify the triggers in their abuser and help them create a plan to navigate around those triggers until these uncertain times pass.
This morning I read about another safety planning tool victims of domestic violence can use during these times of greater isolation. If you have a friend or family member you trust, create two separate code words to use with them when speaking on the phone. The first code word will mean you would like them to stop by with food or to drop off something and essentially “check in”. Abusers are generally mindful about their behavior. When someone else enters the home or room, their behavior changes. This action can disrupt abuse and protect victims. Abusers don’t want the public to know what happens behind closed doors. The key here is ensuring the abuser has no idea this tactic is being used. If they know, it puts a victim at greater risk. The second code word would be a signal
to your friend or family member that you are in danger and they need to call the police for you. If violence is escalating in your home, 911 can also be texted from your cell phone so your abuser doesn’t know the police have been called. Text your address to 911 so dispatch knows where to send the police to help you.
Many of you may be asking, “Why don’t they just leave? Why create a safety plan at all?”
Here are two reasons it doesn’t make sense to pressure someone to leave an abusive relationship prematurely:
1) During these ever-changing times, there may not be time to create and implement a plan to leave, even if a domestic violence victim is ready to. Leaving an abusive relationship is the most dangerous time for a victim, even when a plan is in place. The abuser is losing power and some will regain that power at any and all cost, even killing their victim. Lethality increases when a victim is leaving their abuser. If a domestic violence victim is not ready to leave the relationship fully (emotionally and logistically) they put them self at great risk.
2) Very often, victims of domestic violence don’t want to leave the relationship, they just want the abuse to stop. They have often had loving times and a long-term relationship with their partner. They love them. They just want the abuse to stop. Pressure won’t change their mind. Pressure will only keep them from calling for help. Pressure without a plan puts a victim at risk.
As we navigate the COVID-19 virus in Teton Valley, please remember the most vulnerable members of our community, now further isolated with their abusers. If you need help yourself or are concerned about a friend, family member or co-worker, please contact Family Safety Network at 208-354-8057, M-F, 9am - 5pm or on our 24hour hotline at 208-354-SAFE (7233), visit our offices at 102 N. First Street, Driggs and visit our website at www.familysafetynetwork.info.
At the time of this article submission, Family Safety Network offices were open Monday - Friday, 9a, - 5pm. Should these hours of operation change or any changes to our services occur we will make notifications on our website and through social media outlets.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.