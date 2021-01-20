Coronavirus! (Better Known as Bulls***itis)
One of the biggest trials we’ve had to face:
Alone and as a whole human race.
We love thee and thank thee dear father we do,
Peace help us learn from this and pull through.
May we listen to the Prophet and more valiant be;
May we always put thee first more steadfastly.
We’ll try to be clean, never waste, and take care of what we’ve got,
Never be rude or stingy; spoiled be us not.
As we try to be more thankful and prayerful each and every day
And be more worthy of thy spirit to guide us along our way.
To help you carry out your plan;
Each of us stand up and be a man...
We will warriors be and do what is asked of us willingly!
Dear Father protect us as we put our trust in thee.
Shellie Burns Woolstenhulme
Felt/St Anthony