How often have you heard our elected leaders say that it is an honor and privilege to serve their constituents? One would think that the officials would strive to benefit their constituents, respect voters, uphold our Constitution and enhance democracy. Yet, collectively our state legislators are behaving in a way that suggests that they are using their “privilege” to control rather than lead.
SB-1110 suggests that our legislators want unfettered control by eliminating citizen-led checks-and-balances on our state’s governance. Should legislative “privilege” allow our legislators and governor to enact bills that attack direct democracy by making it essentially impossible for voters to qualify ballot initiatives?
Does legislative “privilege” assume that elected officials are the only ones that are smart enough and honorable enough to enact laws in our state? Or are they threatened by an engaged electorate that wish to bring to a statewide vote laws benefiting Idahoans such as Medicaid Expansion or reverse unpopular legislation such as the Luna Laws?
Does legislative “privilege” mean that it is acceptable to continually retaliate in response to successful ballot initiatives? SB-1110 is not the first time that Idaho has enacted bills that increased the stringency of signature requirements after a successful initiative.
Does legislative “privilege” make it acceptable for legislators to share beliefs and feelings instead of knowledge and data? The unproven fear of “outside-interests” seems to be a ploy that ignores the possibility of “inside-interests”. Because our state legislators are not required to publicly disclose their financial interests, there is no way to know the financial impact of bills on our legislators. And what about “outside-interests” funding Idaho election campaigns?
Does legislative “privilege” permit legislators and our governor to ignore public input? Five previous attorney generals requested that the legislation be vetoed. Of the 6200 people who contacted the Governor’s office 98% requested a veto whereas only 2% supported the bill. Approximately 16,000 people signed a petition requesting that Governor Little veto SB-1110. This public input is in addition to calls and emails that were directed towards members of Idaho’s legislators.
Upholding our state’s Constitution and voter rights should not be a partisan issue. Reclaim Idaho together with The Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution have filed a lawsuit with the Idaho Supreme Court. If you are concerned by the assault on citizens’ rights, then please donate to the Initiative Defense Fund at https://www.reclaimidaho.org .
Daphne Stoner, Ph.D.
Driggs