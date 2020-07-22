Josh Meyers’ front-page photo of the comet NEOWISE (TVN: 7/15/20) would have been even more spectacular if the comet and stars had not been obscured by light-polluted skies—wasted energy that adds nothing to public safety.
Inside on page A6, weather-contributor Bruce Mason reflected upon 20 years of disappointment that much-vaunted predictions of comet “grandeur” have flopped “because of things other than weather.” But Bruce thinks this time will be different: the moon is absent, although lingering clouds are possible. Missing from Bruce’s assessment, however, is 20 years of added skyglow which relentlessly has blighted the valley’s night skies, to our visual and spiritual detriment.
Who would have thought that comet photo, with faded stars over glaring light-clusters, was taken in the shadow of the Tetons and Yellowstone, where night skies are not supposed to look like those over Pocatello or Idaho Falls?
In fact, fifteen years ago our starry nights seemed poised for welcome protection.
In 2006 Victor adopted a lighting ordinance to promote and protect its dark skies, similar to National Park standards. But enforcement was lax, totally suspended in 2013, and Victor failed to act on its own commitment to conform. Then in 2017, Victor adopted a more-comprehensive ordinance patterned after that of Driggs. Regardless, a new bar, hotel, and pharmacy added more glare, light trespass, and skyglow; and citizen complaints went unheeded.
In Teton County, dark-sky subdivisions were required in 2005, and a comprehensive ordinance was adopted in 2010. But in 2018, that did not stop county-sanctioned light from a new, all-night storage complex from invading my bedroom, or the unshielded courthouse lights from continuing to pierce the horizon.
Now, Victor and Driggs are undertaking revisions of their Comprehensive Plans, and the Driggs’ Draft already promotes dark skies with a Milky Way photo. Also in Driggs, full conformance with its’ 2012 dark-sky standards will be required in three years. But new street lights violate policy standards, and lighting expertise has been eliminated from its Design Review process.
Without public commitment and effective enforcement, our celestial reach of stars and comets will continue to fade, and the Milky Way be seen only in pretty pictures. Thus, as Valley development and political indifference progressively subdue the darkness, night-light pollution will provide our free-spending visitors yet another reason not to stick around or come back; and those dazzling starry-night photos will be taken elsewhere.
Carl Jordan
Victor
