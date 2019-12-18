Editor's note -- this email was sent to Representative Mike Simpson, and Congressmen Mike Crapo and James Risch, and the Teton Valley News.
Trump blatantly abused the power of his office by holding up congressionally approved military aid to the Ukrainian government while asking them to announce an investigation into his political rival in the 2020 election.
Trump had that military aid released only when it became evident that a whistle blower had come forward illuminating his abuse of power. I know these facts because I have read the transcripts and watched the hearings. The witnesses were not only credible, but very brave and patriotic to testify in the hostile environment created by the Trump administration and Republican members of Congress.
Trump has also blatantly and repeatedly obstructed Congress by advising his administration to ignore subpoenas and refuse to turn over documents relevant to the abuse of power investigation.
The Speaker of the House and relevant committees have stood for the rule of law and fulfilled their Constitutional duty by investigating Trump’s crimes, and putting forth Articles of Impeachment.
All of Trump’s conspiracy theories have been debunked, and the Republican attempts to defend him seem partisan at best.
The ball is now officially in your court. Are you going to uphold the rule of law in our country and protect the Constitution as outlined in your oath of office, or are you going to fold under the pressure of Trump and the rest of the Republican Party?
Is protecting your Congressional seat more important than preserving our Constitution and the Rule of Law in this Country?
If you, as a member of our government, don’t protect the general good in this country who will? If the crimes put forward by the House of Representatives are not grounds for impeachment, what is?
John Schroeder
SFC Retired
Victor
