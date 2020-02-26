Mega congratulations to Jerod Pfeffer of 460 Bread for a stellar showing in the world championship of bread and pastry baking, the Coupe du Monde, in Paris last month (A perfect run, Teton Valley News, Feb. 12, 2020)!
To earn a spot in the prestigious Bread Bakers Guild Team USA is a testament to Jerod’s talent, work ethic, temperament and passion for what he does. How lucky are we to have him and 460 Bread in Teton Valley! What Paris gets to experience for a day, we get full time! 460 Bread is the bomb! You, too, Jerod.
Karen Scheid
Driggs
