Our wonderful conceptual ability enables us to define our unique individuality. To follow that identity leads to an enjoyable life. That is a universal certainty.
For what it is worth, this old man's life continuously expanded the circle of interests, making them wider and wider and more impersonal, until bit by bit the walls of the ego receded, and my life became increasingly immersed into the universal life, like a river moving toward the sea. It is the same broad perspective described by the returning astronauts. They saw self-reflection as the way forward for human survival.
And like the Greek mythology of Sisyphus, or Bill Murray in the movie Groundhog Day, who were condemned to repeat the same thing day after day for an eternity, they and I accept crushing fate without the resignation that one would expect to accompany it, but because of it. "The struggle itself towards the heights is enough to fill a man's heart."
This concept is a bit idealistic, but it sustained many great people in the past and has provided a solid path in my life's journey.
Joe Gerlach
Driggs