Driggs, ID, Monday, December 12, 2022 – The Community Foundation of Teton Valley’s new Opportunities Fund effectively moves resources collected in support of nonprofits during the pandemic into a long-term fund that will help with acute community granting needs going forward.

While any nonprofit can apply, funding will be restricted for the next two-years to grants focused on addressing health & human services. Beginning in 2025, the Community Foundation will remove the health & human services restriction, using the fund to facilitate collective impact and address critical community needs.

