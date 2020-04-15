With so much changing in the news every day, I want to keep you abreast of our work at the Community Foundation and within the nonprofit community.
A truly awesome outpouring of support from community members has grown the Community Foundation’s Community Emergency Response Fund to $98,500. With the initial focus of this fund on immediate health and human service needs, money has already been released to local nonprofits on the frontlines, including the Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, Teton Valley Food Pantry, and Seniors West of the Tetons. These funds are readily providing necessities for those initially hit hardest by the outbreak of COVID-19.
In an effort to connect, share resources, and facilitate networking and collaboration during quarantine, Community Foundation has been hosting a Weekly Nonprofit Check-In for nonprofit leaders, since mid-March. These virtual meetings allow nonprofits to share what they’ve learned over the past week, identify resources, and share positive experiences and techniques for coping in these difficult times. It is a safe space to ask questions and provide feedback. These sessions have been well attended and productive, with additional resources posted on our website afterward.
And finally, while so much uncertainty lies ahead, one thing we can all count on in Teton Valley is the Tin Cup Challenge. The 13th Annual Tin Cup Challenge Giving Period will begin on Monday, June 1st and will run through Friday, July 24th. Our sincere gratitude goes out to all the Business & Community Challengers who’ve already committed to Tin Cup 2020. As we all know, Tin Cup funds will be all the more vital to our local organizations this year.
After a brief pause due to the COVID crisis, the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors has re-committed to fundraising for the Challenger Fund. The Foundation understands that the volatility of the financial markets may affect the amount donors can give this year. Therefore, to ensure the most for nonprofits, the Community Foundation is taking every opportunity to decrease Tin Cup Challenge expenses. Although it is not yet clear whether it will be possible to hold Tin Cup Day or whether we’ll be celebrating virtually, we are sure this year’s event will be unique. As Tin Cup Business & Community Challengers, donors, nonprofits, volunteers, and supporters, you are clearly devoted to ensuring that our community thrives. Your investment in our local nonprofits has enabled them to serve the needs of citizens and we are humbled by your trust in the Community Foundation of Teton Valley to steward that support.
As we continue to navigate these uncharted waters, we will share updates with you. Please do not hesitate to contact us with questions.
Be well and stay healthy
