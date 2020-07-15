Is there anything more important to Americans than their freedoms? Well it appears that Maggie Shaw thinks so in her never ending attacks on Chad Christensen, our 32b District Rep. So much so that it reminds me of Gilda Radner’s most hilarious role as Roseanne Roseannadanna. Roseanne concludes each episode with, “It’s always something, if it’s not one thing it’s another”. And this “another thing” for Maggiedanna is Chad’s ethical pursuit to protect our personal freedoms against the left’s attempt to force residents to wear masks. And she is relentless in posting to Chad’s face book page… if not one thing than another… some sense but mostly nonsense---look for yourself and see for yourself.
Of course there are arguments to be made on both sides of the mask issues. Health concerns over catching the virus vs valid and documented health concerns by those for whom their health would be compromised by a mask. But the Mayor of Driggs’s letter to Chad took an approach that instead of being Roseanne-ish, was more like the late Don Rickles—rude and condescending…but Rickles was funny, Hyrum Johnson is not. Hyrum writes, “… It is possible that if you took the time to read the order and understand its basis” your opinion might change. Or this little dozzy, “You seem content, as an outsider (non-Driggs resident) to impose your beliefs on us here…” Actually Chad, Idaho Rep over 32b, is an insider and was overwhelmingly elected by our Valley. Hyrum continues on with pages of insults and the letter suddenly appeared in TVN…who was he really addressing? And what was the real motivation? And how much common sense was demonstrated in this low road letter? Further, I would hope that the Driggs Mayor would heed the words of the Washington Times as it is a common complaint of that mayor, “America is not a kingdom but rather a system of limited government where rule of law, meaning, the Constitution, guides — not mob mentality, or worse, fear — and public servants are just that: beholden to the citizenry.” (May 5, 2020).
Removing the emotions and insults, we are left with the legality of the mask mandate. Shaakirrah Sanders, professor of Law, University of Idaho states this:
“It’s not just a question of whether it’s an infringement on personal freedoms; it’s a question of whether it’s a justified infringement on personal freedoms…Forcing an individual to wear face masks arguably does implicate your fundamental right to free expression. But like I said, the question is whether there’s a justified infringement. And I would think the authority given to states and cities in Idaho, under the federal and state constitutions, in addition to the fact that we have a pretty deadly pandemic going on, would tend to show there’s a compelling government interest here….but I stress… that does not mean the government can tell you to wear a face mask in your home or car or private business.
Given Professor Sanders comments, I think Chad Christensen raises some excellent points and his interest and exploring of our personal freedoms is well warranted…and certainly is even a higher standard of common sense than both Maggie Shaw and Mayor Hyrum Johnson exhibit. We are lucky to have a Chad Christensen so dedicated to protecting our personal freedoms.
