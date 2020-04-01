Climate change, like the COVID-19 pandemic, threatens to cause widespread damage to our economy, communities, and ultimately our health. It is reassuring to see Republicans and Democrats quickly come together to pass sweeping legislation during this health crisis. This is exactly the kind of collaboration we need to combat climate change. If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's that waiting to address a crisis can have catastrophic effects.
Please, while we have this time off, learn about the leading legislation in Congress at EnergyInnovationAct.org. Let Rep. Michael Simpson know you want solutions by calling his office at 202-225-5531 or go to cclusa.org/write or cclusa.org/tweet. Sign up for monthly reminders to call Congress at cclcalls.org.
Liam O'Bryan
Victor
