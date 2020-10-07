I was taken aback by the Republican county commissioner candidates' statements at the TVN forum about affordable housing, specifically their belief that the market will address affordable housing if we allow more subdivisions. They also don’t seem to be aware of all of the great work that the newly created Teton County Joint Housing Authority is doing.
First of all, sprawl is expensive. Not only does it sap public resources, but it fails to address the core issue of housing affordability: construction costs. Making permits cheaper or easier to get is not going to change the price of lumber, labor, or transportation.
Secondly, Wilcox and Barlow seem blissfully unaware of the crisis experienced by our sister community over the hill. A generation ago, the “free market” was seen by many in Jackson Hole as a solution to housing issues there. Jackson’s failure to act more proactively a generation ago has created a housing problem that has spilled over into our community.
Teton Valley is a close knit community. It is why many of us choose to live and start businesses here. I don’t think we should sacrifice our community to the whims of a local housing market infused by global capital. Cindy Riegel gets this and was instrumental in getting the Housing Authority started. She knows that housing solutions require tenacity, collaboration, a willingness to understand community issues, and the fortitude to implement public policy solutions. That’s why I enthusiastically support her reelection, and I hope you do, too.
Amy Ross
Victor