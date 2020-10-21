I grew up in Teton Valley, started a business here, and look forward to raising a family here. I met Cindy Riegel at the Jackson Hole Farmer’s Market in 2014. She helped me open a taco and smoothie shop behind Suba in Victor which launched my start-up Naughty Fruit business.
Naughty Fruit has benefited from the results of Cindy’s work on the Board of County Commissioners. She believes in good long-range planning and has made sure that Teton County’s excellent Economic Development Plan gets implemented as opposed to sitting on a shelf.
Part of that plan was hiring an economic development specialist for our valley using state, local, and private funding. I have consulted with the Executive Director, board, and mentors from the Teton Regional Economic Coalition during the establishment and growth of my business and am thankful for the professional assistance they provided me.
Another part of the plan called for supporting local and regional farmers as well as valued added food-based businesses like mine. I try to buy as much of my fruit from Idaho growers and distributors as I can. In fact, I just returned from a Nampa, Idaho apple orchard. Our farming, ranching, and food-based businesses are an economic driver that we can all be proud.
I am currently operating Naughty Fruit out of a commercial kitchen incubator space owned by the City of Driggs and supported by the Teton Food and Farm Coalition, which Cindy is a part of.
All of these efforts help homegrown businesses like mine get established right here in Teton Valley. I don’t think we need more outside interests taking advantage of our valley and exploiting our natural resources. We need to support the local businesses and local business owners we already have and help them grow and create stable jobs in our community. That is why I am voting for Cindy Riegel. I hope you are too.