What Teton County needs is a public shooting range AND a County Commissioner willing to go the extra mile to get it done. Cindy Riegel is that County Commissioner. She has been working with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to get approval for a land transfer to develop a public shooting range on the north end of the valley that will be open to all.
This project, initiated by Commissioner Riegel, will likely take another year to complete, given the BLM decision making process. Idaho Fish and Game and the NRA have both indicated support for this effort and have money to contribute. But we need to re-elect Cindy Riegel to ensure that this priority recreation project gets the attention it deserves.
As a sportsman, father, and Hunter Safety educator, I look forward to the day when I can teach new hunters how to sight in their rifles at a safe and professional shooting range right here in Teton Valley.
Please join me in re-electing Cindy Riegel.
Jeffrey Klausmann
Driggs