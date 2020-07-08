I watched our Representative Chad Christensen sit knee to knee unmasked with fellow freedom fighters at the Capital in their unsanctioned legislative session.
14.29% of the legislative body stood up against Governor Brad Little’s tyranny to hold public health and safety over our legislators’ freedom. Representative Christensen’s explanation for this “session” never once mentioned the state of emergency, a global pandemic or public safety.
Of course, I support his right to assemble, as I support any individual or group’s right to protest. I only wish they would exercise some sound judgement in doing so. And now to make pandemic matters worse Representative Christensen is using what should be a basic common sense public safety measure (mask wearing) and turning it into a fight for freedom. You wear a mask to protect others, not yourself.
In an engagement on Facebook, Chad Christensen stated to me, “I don’t care if it is the Black Plague revisited. You don’t get to take freedom from others.”
Exactly what freedom is this? The freedom to infect others, the freedom to spread disease and endanger healthcare workers? I remember hearing these same ill conceived arguments when the government mandated child car seats, required buildings to be nonsmoking, and mandatory seat belt use. All public safety measures that did what they intended, they protected the public .And my favorite argument for not wearing a mask it is harmful to your health.
If you believe this, next time you or your child require a surgery insist that the surgeon not wear a mask. After all, you would not want them to damage their health with that face covering. This is a public health issue.
I suspect that Representative Christensen would like to see businesses open and school resume. Watching the trajectory of the Idaho infection rate return to normal is in jeopardy. I say let’s slow the infection rate. The easiest way to do that is a mask. Agreed during the initial outbreak citizens were told they did not need a mask. This decision was based on our nation’s ill preparation for the pandemic. There were not enough masks for front line workers. The public was triaged out of mask wearing. The situation has changed we now have enough supplies.
As I write this Idaho has had two of the biggest positive case days, and the state of New York has instituted a mandatory 14 day quarantine for visitors from Idaho. Representative Christensen values his perceived freedom over your health. It would be nice if we had leadership that valued public health and a re-turn to normalcy over his own political grandstanding. It would be nice if we had a representative that viewed sacrifices made to protect others as noble and something to be emulated. Sadly, we do not.
