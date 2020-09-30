We were appalled to learn that District 32 Representative Chad Christensen took it upon himself to travel to Moscow to lead a demonstration on Saturday opposing our city’s mask ordinance. Why in the world did he think it was his duty to organize this event here? The majority of Moscow citizens are in support of the mask ordinance and feel it was none of his business to come here and tell us what to do. Although the crowd consisted of only around 50+ people, most of whom were from out of town, our Saturday Farmers Market had to be shut down because we had heard rumors of a large number of outsiders coming to town to protest. Luckily, some of the vendors were able to relocate quickly to sell their perishable produce, but it was a scramble for us all to find where they were. We understand that Bill Leake, a board member of the Eastern Idaho Public Health District is running against Christensen for District 32 Representative. It seems that Christensen is not aware of the beneficial effects of wearing masks, but that Leake knows very well the science behind COVID-19 and its spread. Your readers might want to think about this when they vote.
Kathy and Dana Dawes
Moscow, ID