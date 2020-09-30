Early voting has begun. As you cast your ballot for District 32 Representative, please consider what it means to live in a democracy. It means living together with people of differing values and opinions and not viewing each other as a threat, but as vital to a democratic country. Democracy is fundamentally about finding common ground, and compromise.
Chad Christensen, our current District 32 Representative, has demonstrated that he is unwilling to listen to those who disagree with him, or treat them with respect. He routinely mocks and disparages anyone who holds different political views. He encourages people to defy public health orders. He promotes divisiveness by denigrating others. He demonstrates no willingness to compromise, nor the mature behavior required to hold public office. If you doubt these claims, scroll through a few months on his official Facebook page.
Bill Leake, who is running against Christensen, says, “I will do my best to listen to all my constituents, Republican, Democrat, or otherwise and work to do what is in the best interest of the citizens of our District.” That is the mark of an elected leader in a democracy. I urge you to vote for Bill Leake for District 32.
Suellen Carman
Victor