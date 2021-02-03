Our House representative, Chad Christensen, has drafted bills that would limit the powers of public health districts to respond to health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic. He is actively pushing for them to be taken up in committee. Rep. Christensen and I disagree on many things, and while political differences are inherent in our democracy, this push to hamstring public health response is dangerous and misguided. Roughly 1,700 Idaho residents have died in less than a year from a novel disease that we are only now vaccinating against and developing efficacious hospital treatments for.
Those deaths have occurred with public health measures in place; the number would undoubtedly be higher were state and local officials to not have enacted limitations on gatherings, schools, and other movements of people. These measures are cumbersome to follow, and I understand people have their own degrees of risk tolerance when it comes to avoiding communicable diseases. However, thousands of Idaho residents have no choice but to go to work each day, many in places where they could contract the disease, no matter their risk tolerance. Shouldn't we be conducting ourselves in a manner that protects the most vulnerable and those who cannot protect themselves?
The U.S. Supreme Court has long upheld the rights of state and local officials to enact mandates in response to health crises. Unlike the claims Rep. Christensen makes, there is nothing illegal or unconstitutional about such measures. Except in isolated cases, public health measures enacted during this pandemic have either been upheld or not challenged in court because there is no solid legal argument against them. In its only ruling against public health measures, the Supreme Court struck them down because of arguments of religious freedom, not the inability of local officials to protect their citizens.
Rep. Christensen appears to not understand the Constitution, or he is willing to speciously bend its words to fit his political leanings, which is a dangerous trait in politicians, no matter their party affiliation. I have asked Health and Welfare Committee Chair Fred Wood not to take these bills up. If you oppose Rep. Christensen’s crusade, please email Rep. Wood at fwood@house.idaho.gov. Idahoans are depending on their representatives to act in their best interest, not undermine the very ability of the government to keep its citizens safe.
Tom Hallberg
Victor