The Teton Valley News reporting on the 2017 rape in Victor and recent arrest states that the “criminal complaint filed by Teton County Prosecuting Attorney Billie Siddoway alleges the victim resisted the rape, but she was overcome by force or violence.” This implies that resistance is required to meet the definition of rape. THIS IS NOT TRUE.
People need to know that Idaho law does NOT require the victim to resist to meet the definition of rape (www.legislature.idaho.gov/statutesrules/idstat/Title18/T18CH61/SECT18-6101/).
This is for very good reason. When faced with danger, the body responds with a flood of adrenaline (fight or flight) or noradrenaline (freeze). This is an involuntary physiological response. Women trained extensively in self-defense have frozen when being raped. Inputs may have dictated that not resisting was the best way to survive. (Aprhrodite Matsakis, Ph.D., The Rape Recovery Handbook, 2003).
The Family Safety Network helps sexual assault survivors. You can reach them at their 24-hour hotline, 208-354-SAFE (208-354-7233).
Gini Van Siclen
Tetonia
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.