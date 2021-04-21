On Monday, April 12, Justin Hyde, the managing partner of the Bronze Buffalo Sporting Club, headquartered in the Teton Springs development, announced plans to “relocate” the wild geese from the property to enhance the golfing experience of his club members.
Residents and visitors of Teton Springs have enjoyed multiple species of wild birds including geese, ducks, swans, and other migrating birds for years, if not decades. These birds, along with bald eagles and other animals have made the warm springs and lakes surrounding Teton Springs their home. “It’s a shame to think that in an area like the Teton Mountain range and valley that there are still people who are more concerned about their self-enjoyment than learning to co-exist with nature,” said one resident of the development.
The Bronze Buffalo Sporting Club purchased the Teton Springs Club in early 2020, with the goal of incorporating the amenities into its portfolio of outdoor activities for its highly exclusive club members. Along with the purchase of the Teton Springs Club came the rights to own and control the lakes and streams that exist on the property.
Hyde announced that special guns will be deployed throughout the development that will be periodically shot off in an effort to scare the migrating birds away. Similar types of guns produce very loud volumes, in excess of 150 decibels. Propane scare cannons are one of the most common types of bird deterrent available in Europe and America. It is a propane-powered gas gun which produces a periodic explosion. The audible bang can reach very loud volumes, in excess of 150 decibels, causing a flight reaction in birds.
To find out more or to voice your concerns, contact Justin Hyde at Justin@bronzebuffaloclub.com or call 208-787-7232.
Joel Hoffman
Victor