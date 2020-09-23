Hello again Teton Valley Neighbors,
I’d like to pick up from my last “Letter to the Editor” on September 9, where I discussed my goals for criminal prosecution in our Valley if I’m elected as Prosecuting Attorney. Now, I’d like to share the changes I would bring in the Prosecuting Attorney’s other role, a civil attorney for the County.
In my own practice as a Public Defender, it is crucial that my clients have access to me. It should be no different for elected officials. I believe every resident should be able to reach any and every elected county official and hold them accountable on a daily basis, not just at the end of their term. It is crucial that the Prosecuting Attorney is accessible. If a landowner who has worked for their own quiet piece of Teton County is greeted one day by the adjacent lot turning into an unpermitted campground that significantly increases noise and dust, that landowner should have the ability to lodge their grievance with the Prosecuting Attorney. If I were elected, action would not stop there, I would bring back civil code enforcement to our County to ensure landowners and the public’s rights are preserved.
I also believe that it’s important for county decision-makers and employees to have access to legal counsel. I will attend county meetings where legal questions may be asked, and I will research and return to that group with an answer. I will advise and put on the public record all legal options in an informed and impartial way, so county officials know which options would affect hardworking individuals in our community in a real way. Beyond county leaders, I believe our hardworking county employees in all departments who have a time sensitive legal question should not have to go through a superior to access the Prosecuting Attorney to ask that question. I will bring common sense and ensure that these hardworking individuals can ask legal questions to my office directly.
An elected Prosecuting Attorney carries a special responsibility to rural cities, and I’d aim to ensure that responsibility is fully met. In step with long-term commitments and agreements, I’d ensure that city code enforcement occurs to ensure that residents and council members can rely on that enforcement, so cities can plan for full economic vitality. I would also attend city council meetings on a quarterly basis to advise on prosecution and enforcement in their communities.
Our voters, county leaders, and county employees deserve an accessible and approachable County Prosecuting Attorney. Throughout my education and my career, I have been on the ground working with Idahoans. I’m ready to do that for our Valley.
Alex Sosa
Candidate for Prosecuting Attorney