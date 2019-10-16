We were in Driggs a few weeks ago, and we had to write about our dining experience at Big Hole Bagel. First, this restaurant is not just bagels! They have delicious soups and sandwiches as well. Biscuits and gravy is addicting, and my wife had a pastrami, Swiss and mushroom omelette, served with house made potatoes. Heaven! Homemade cinnamon rolls are delicious as well. The best thing is that it is owned by a family. All of them work there, unless the kids are in school. We met all of them during our visit. Lovely family, and we highly recommend a visit. The coffees are delicious as well. Barista on site to make them! Go and enjoy!
Marilyn Caughenbaugh
Fort Myers, FL
