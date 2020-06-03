The nurses from St. John’s Living Center and the Senior Center of Jackson wrote a letter in this week’s Jackson Hole News & Guide: “COVID-19 is passed on through droplets that spread when someone who is infected coughs, sneezes or even talks around others. An individual can be free of symptoms, but still shedding the virus and we know that it can live on surfaces for quite some time. You and your family may be extremely healthy and not worried about contracting the virus; however, if you accidentally spread it to an older adult or one of our team members who then carries it into work, it could cost lives.” They go on to urge the community to honor and respect others by wearing a mask when out in public.
Along with many of my friends, I’m in the “vulnerable population” for this rapidly spreading deadly virus. So is that young woman in front of you who has a child with cancer. So is that woman coming down the aisle whose husband has pneumonia. Nevertheless, I see many people in the Valley who are going about their business without a mask. One woman told me that she wouldn’t wear one because we were supposed to be “getting back to normal.” This isn’t political, folks. It is an act of kindness, of being responsible, and of taking care of your neighbors. The next time you see me in Broulims and you are not wearing your mask, please just look me in the eye and say “Hi! I just want you to know that I don’t care if you live long enough to see your grandkids get married.”
Janna Rankin
Alta
