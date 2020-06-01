We visited Cache Clawson cemetery over Memorial weekend. As we were getting back on the highway we were greeted with a display of American flags around the corner where Kendall and Kim Smith have lived. Not sure who was responsible, but thank you for doing that. The flags all waving gently in the wind touched us so. Thank you for taking the time and effort and cost to help us remember the true meaning of Memorial Day.
Dave and Marilyn Barbo
Rigby
