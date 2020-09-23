I recently had the pleasure of meeting Bailey Smith in a social setting and after some interesting conversation, I learned she was hoping to be elected as our next Prosecutor in Teton County.

My sister was an assistant State Attorney in Tampa, Florida for almost seven years; a challenging job for any lawyer but one that comes with loads of responsibility and difficult daily decisions.

I personally know good experience is a must. After checking into Baileys professional background, I firmly believe she is the right choice for the job.

Bailey has lots of experience and is so excited to be here.

I think she will be an asset to our Valley and will do a fair job serving the people of Teton Valley.

In turn, I checked out Alex Sosa’s information and profile on-line and I was not impressed.

Let’s elect an experienced, true professional like Bailey Smith, who is obviously ready and willing to work hard against crime here, shall we?

Jacob Luetzow

Driggs

