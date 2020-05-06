Some of the concepts and philosophies expressed by the two Republican county commission hopefuls in the last TVN bother me.
Wilcox says he is a reluctant candidate. Reluctance implies that he’d rather be doing something else. That’s unsettling. He also wants to insure that the board of commissioners includes a dissenting voice. Oh, goody, his major incentive for board membership is as a naysayer. Indeed, his record does show that he has done just that. So much for consensus building. He claims the need to prevent group-think. Translation: Go against his wishes, it’s group think. He says that he wants the community (whatever that is) to work together. How can it, if those such as himself continue the divisive thinking expressed above?
Of course, Wilcox made sure to include roads as part of his platform. If one is to run for commission status, mentioning roads is a must-do.
Nansen too mentions roads, but wraps it in a current buzzword, infrastructure. The word has been tossed around so much lately, that we really don’t know what it means in detail. But, it sounds cool. He wants to update the snowplowing schedule. Schedule means timing. Does he really mean re-prioritizing the list of areas that will receive service? Who knows? He also wants a “regional” wastewater treatment system and possibly a “regional” (drinking?) water system. Regional? What is that? Does he mean a system for the entire Teton Basin or the entire Teton County? Neither is a “region”. Those systems would be interesting engineering challenges and hardly practical. But he didn’t define what he meant, so we are left hanging.
Nansen also wants to upgrade our schools. He first says that it improves property values and, oh, yeah, it’s an investment in our children. Uh, aren’t children to be considered first? The order in which he presented the concepts is very telling. Let’s not forget. If property values rise, so do taxes.
He’s against a pool. I’m with him on that one as a stand-alone structure. My observation over the decades concludes that they are indeed cash-consumers. My suggestion, add it to the high school. It should be part of education, not recreation. The cost/benefit ratio would be far better. People need to know how to swim. This county is located in the land of vast recreational opportunity. Our population is not exactly rich. We have a number of small business indoor recreation operations. Why do we need yet another public structure?
Back to the commission race. Try to back away from blind party loyalty. Think before you buy.
Rob Young
Tetonia
