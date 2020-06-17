A June 7 story in the Idaho Statesman reported how the Idaho Commission on Pardons and Parole has granted more parole releases during the Coronavirus crisis. Figures reported by the newspaper show 407 paroles were granted in January and February, compared to 579 during March and April.
We at Marsy’s Law for Idaho understand decisions must be made to manage the spread of the virus and protect health of inmates and staff at state prisons and county jails. We are not criticizing the decision to review and approve more parole requests.
We are asking, however, that Idaho corrections officials honor the constitutional rights of the victims that have been harmed by these offenders. Specifically, we refer to the constitutional right to prior notification of parole hearings and release decisions.
As we all adjust to the pandemic, let us not forget our legal and moral obligations to protect crime victims.
Jacob Cluff
State Director, Marsy’s Law for Idaho
Boise
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.