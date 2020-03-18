When I picked up the paper of 3-11-2020 and read the Letter to the Editor about the Pep Band, I was surprised! My letter dated 3-4-2020 was not meant to bash the Pep Band. I was hoping to show how community and school support were very important to us as athletes when we were in High School.
When my children played in the Pep Band during their High School years, I also played my trumpet with them, for 14 years. The bandleader changed often and the pep band struggled. Kristy Romano became the music leader and our music department has become better and better. I appreciate all of the music leaders, Susan Christensen and Brent and Julie Schindler. Our music program at Teton High School is the envy of a lot of schools. I love and support our music department and hope this great program will continue.
David Breckenridge
Tetonia
