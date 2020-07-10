Thursday, July 3, I signed an Emergency Public Health Order requiring face coverings in all public places. Most of you know how passionately I love Driggs; the community, the people, and the majesty of the outdoors. Driven by this passion, and growing concern, I set out to gather information. A health order was the imperative result. Unsurprisingly, this order has spurred tremendous public input, from people of all stripes with similar passion. I don’t write this to convince anyone; those who distrust the government won’t be swayed. But if you care to understand, I’ll explain how I arrived at this decision.
My decision to require masks was informed by the following:
• Health Professionals Agree: Every health professional I asked (including at our local hospital, regional hospitals, and our health district) agreed with the recommendations from federal and state health agencies; masks significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19, and wearing them poses no risk to healthy people.
• Our local economy: Since we are a resort community and economy, I reviewed travel data. Current regional bookings are at or above 2019 levels, which confirms what I hear from our businesses. Travelers are coming here to get away from their virus woes in strange and distant places like Florida, Texas, and California, all of which have seen concerning outbreaks.
• To date, COVID has claimed over 525,000 lives worldwide. While the US only makes up 4% of the world population, one quarter of the COVID deaths (132,000) are in the United States (after only four months.) Compare that to 62,000 flu deaths in the US since last fall. The coronavirus infection rate is increasing dramatically in the US, while much of the world is decreasing.
Given this information, I saw an urgent need to protect our community, and a simple path to do so; requiring masks in public places.
Fellow Driggsziens, our businesses cannot handle another shutdown. Our economy cannot survive without the engine of tourism; this engine which exposes us to the illnesses of elsewhere. When a person coming from an infection hotspot visits our stores without a mask, they put our entire community at risk. We can’t expect our visitors to protect us by donning masks, if we aren’t wearing them too.
Regardless of whether you believe in COVID-19, or whether you are afraid of getting sick yourself or not, this isn’t about you, or me, or esoteric political debate. This is about each of us doing one small thing to help our community, our businesses, and our neighbors. This is about basic human kindness and respect for others. This is about making sure that our town can survive this.
I ask each of you to put aside the politics and opinions, and don a mask. Why not do this little kindness for those around you? Why not do it for our businesses?
Mayor Johnson may be reached by email at MayorJohnson@DriggsIdaho.org. (No mask necessary when emailing.)
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.